Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:
Sept 13 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* MetLife Inc's pact to sell the banking business to General Electric Co has fallen further behind schedule, leaving in limbo its bid to spend some of its excess capital on dividend increases and stock buybacks, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) may submit a non-binding offer to buy the liquefied natural gas assets of Spanish energy giant Repsol, with a Sept. 19 deadline for filing bids, the Times of India reported citing sources briefed on the matter.
* Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software exporter, may consider returning money to shareholders and making acquisitions to utilise the biggest amount of cash among outsourcers in the south Asian country, reported Bloomberg.
TOKYO, Feb 21 Toshiba Corp wants to pick the preferred bidder or bidders for a majority stake in its chip unit by the end of May and will hold the first round of bids next month, a source with knowledge of the plan said.
* Deal for the Hollywood producer not yet over - sources (Recasts, changes dateline, adds sourcing, details)