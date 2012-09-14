Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Sept 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Several private equity firms, including Bain Capital, are considering a buyout offer for retailer Staples Inc, Fortune reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
* Russia's Sistema JSFC is close to acquiring a controlling stake in Aircel Communications for about $3 billion, the Economic Times reported.
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
* German, UK officials say reassured on jobs after GM contacts
BERLIN, Feb 16 German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Thursday she expected a deal between France's PSA Group and the Opel unit of General Motors, and that German officials had held talks with senior managers in the two companies.