Sept 19 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Irish buyers Stafford Group waits in wings of JJB deal if
Sports Direct talks collapse. If JJB Sports
fails to close its rescue deal with Sports Direct, the company
could be broken up or sold to a private Irish conglomerate,
Stafford Group, the Telegraph reported.
* U.S. company DirecTV is considering a bid for
Vivendi SA's GVT, a Brazilian phone operator, Bloomberg
News reported on Tuesday.
* Nuclear group Areva has received offers from
five bidders for its U.S. radioactivity measurement unit
Canberra, French daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday.