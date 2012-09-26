Sept 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* A board member of the Australian arm of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, which was banned from tendering for work on Australia's $38 billion broadband network, says it should consider a local float to ease security concerns, the Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday.

* Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is preparing to bid in India's forthcoming mobile auctions, the Financial Times reported.