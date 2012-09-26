UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Sept 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* A board member of the Australian arm of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, which was banned from tendering for work on Australia's $38 billion broadband network, says it should consider a local float to ease security concerns, the Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday.
* Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is preparing to bid in India's forthcoming mobile auctions, the Financial Times reported.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.