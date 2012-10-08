Oct 8 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* BAE Systems' largest shareholder Invesco will on
Monday signal its "significant reservations" about the UK
defence group's proposed tie-up with EADS, the
Financial Times reported.
* Google Inc is getting into the credit business
for the first time, with the launch on Monday of a programme in
the UK to finance purchases of its online advertising by
businesses, the Financial Times reported.
* Vivendi is lining up bankers to review options
for a sale of its controlling stake in Morocco's largest telecom
operator in a move that could raise 4 billion euros ($5.22
billion) for the struggling French media and telecoms
conglomerate, the Financial Times reported.
* Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi's flag carrier, will announce a
code share agreement with Air France-KLM on Monday,
the Financial Times reported.
* French luxury group PPR is preparing to sell its
book and CD retailer Fnac and online fashion store La Redoute,
Le Journal du Dimanche wrote on Sunday, as part of a strategy to
concentrate on luxury and sports brands.
* Part state-owned Lloyds Banking Group is
embroiled in a dispute with Britain's financial watchdog over
its plans to return cash to shareholders, the Sunday Times
reported.
* Novartis is keen to maintain its dividend and is
looking to boost growth via mid-sized acquisitions, though big
deals are unlikely, the Swiss drugmaker's chief executive said
in a newspaper interview on Sunday.