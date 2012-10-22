Oct 22 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Britain's banks will be forced to hold capital buffers
eight times bigger than before the financial crisis, Britain's
top banking regulator said in the Financial Times on Monday.
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group is facing pressure
from the British government to sell its Citizens Financial
Group, which has nearly 1,500 branches in 13 U.S. states, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
* UBS is to cut 3,000-5,000 jobs as part of
cost-saving measures to offset falling profit, while rival Swiss
bank Credit Suisse may announce 1,000-2,000 cuts, Der
Sonntag newspaper reported.
* The board of BP gave "strong support" to a deal
that would sell its stake in TNK-BP to Russian state
oil company Rosneft in a transaction worth $27
billion, The Financial Times reported on its website on Sunday,
citing a source familiar with the matter.