German stocks - Factors to watch on February 13
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
Oct 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday: * General Electric Co held takeover talks with New Jersey's Hudson City Bancorp Inc shortly before the lender agreed to a $3.7 billion sale to M&T Bank Corp (MTB) in August, reported Bloomberg citing three people with knowledge of the matter.* Private real estate investor Starwood Capital Group will buy LNR Property LLC, the largest U.S. special servicer of sour mortgages, for more than $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people with knowledge of the deal. * China National Gold Group Corp is moving closer to making a formal offer for Barrick Gold Corp's 74 per cent stake in its London-listed African subsidiary, underlining growing interest from Chinese companies in acquiring gold assets globally, reported the Financial Times.* Guardian News & Media, the publisher of The Guardian and The Observer, has proposed making large-scale compulsory job cuts among its newspaper journalists, the Telegraph reported.* Scandinavian airline SAS AB will ask employees to take pay cuts of between 15 and 25 percent as part of a plan to slash costs and return to profit, Danish newspaper Berlingske reported, citing unnamed sources. * MTS, Russia's largest mobile operator, will acquire a quarter of a domestic bank for about 100 million pounds ($160.29 million) as part of a strategy to expand further into financial services, the Financial Times reported.* Admiralty Arch, one of London's most distinctive buildings, has been sold to Rafael Serrano, a Spanish investor, for close to 60 million pounds ($96.18 million), the Financial Times reported.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 11 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a 18.54 percent stake in German market researcher GfK, GfK said, allowing it to drive strategic change with top shareholder GfK Verein.
FRANKFURT, Feb 11 German lighting group Osram has received approval from a U.S. agency for the 400 million euro ($425.52 million) sale of its LEDvance lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese bidders, a spokesman said, bringing the deal closer to completion.