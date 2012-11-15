Nov 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* News Corp is closing in on a deal to buy a minority stake in New York regional sports network YES, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing three people with knowledge of the negotiations.

* The chief executive of bankrupt AMR Corp, parent of American Airlines, told creditors that a merger with US Airways Group Inc would need to result in creditors receiving a large share of equity in a combined airline for a deal to proceed, the Wall Street Journal reported.