Nov 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday: * News Corp, owner of HarperCollins Publishers, has expressed interest to CBS Corp about acquiring its Simon & Schuster book business, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the talks but said discussions were preliminary.* Former Cairn India executive Rahul Dhir is teaming up with private equity firm Warburg Pincus to set up an international oil and gas exploration and production company focused on promising assets in sub-Saharan Africa, the Economic Times reported.* Oil & Natural Gas Corp, India's biggest energy explorer, is planning to sell dollar bonds to fund the $1 billion acquisition of a stake in oilfields in Azerbaijan, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.