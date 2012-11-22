Nov 22 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Nat Rothschild, the financier behind coal miner Bumi Plc
, has secured the backing of mining entrepreneur Robert
Friedland for his proposal to unwind the London-listed company's
relationship with Indonesia's influential Bakrie family.
Friedland has agreed to invest $50 million, the Financial Times
reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Banco Santander SA, Spain's biggest bank, is
considering a near-term initial public offering of its American
car-financing business, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Wednesday.