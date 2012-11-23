BRIEF-New York Times Company reports nominations for board of directors
* The New York Times Company announces nominations for board of directors
Nov 23 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Lloyds Banking Group is preparing to sell 1.2 billion pounds ($1.91 billion) of distressed mortgages tied to European real estate, as it continues its push to exit the continental property market. Separately, the lender is understood to be lining up the sale of £500m of non-performing UK property loans, the Financial Times reported. ()
* The former chairman of Standard Chartered Plc could return to banking through the 316-branch division being sold by Royal Bank of Scotland, the Times reported. Corsair Capital, the private equity firm where Lord Davies of Abersoch is a partner and vice-chairman, has expressed interest in the business. ()
* The New York Times Company announces nominations for board of directors
* FCPT announces acquisition of a Mcalister's deli restaurant property for $2.4 million
* CBOE Holdings' acquisition of Bats Global Markets expected to close February 28