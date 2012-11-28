Nov 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday: * Virtu Financial LLC has emerged as the early front-runner to buy Knight Capital Group Inc in a deal expected to value the bruised brokerage firm at more than $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge about the continuing sale talks. () * BATS Global Markets is looking to raise $300 million of "junk"-rated debt to fund a payout to shareholders in its first attempt to tap investors since the exchange operator bungled its own public float in March, the Financial Times reported. ()