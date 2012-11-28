Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Nov 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday: * Virtu Financial LLC has emerged as the early front-runner to buy Knight Capital Group Inc in a deal expected to value the bruised brokerage firm at more than $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge about the continuing sale talks. () * BATS Global Markets is looking to raise $300 million of "junk"-rated debt to fund a payout to shareholders in its first attempt to tap investors since the exchange operator bungled its own public float in March, the Financial Times reported. ()
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Warren Buffett, widely considered one of the world's best investors, is likely to tout the merits of passive investing this weekend to readers of his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders.
* Harmony merger corp. Announces receipt of purported termination of merger agreement from mundomedia