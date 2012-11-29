EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 21)
BRUSSELS, Feb 21 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Nov 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday: * HSBC is talking with South Korean regulators about shutting its local retail banking operations after a failed attempt to sell the business, the Donga Ilbo newspaper reported on Thursday. * The French government has found an industrialist willing to invest 400 million euros ($516.38 million) to renovate ArcelorMittal's Florange steelworks in northeast France, the Telegraph reported. ()
BRUSSELS, Feb 21 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* CareCredit says terms of agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 21 Lodging real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc offered to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc in a deal worth about $1.27 billion.