Abu Dhabi's new $125 bln fund to start operating in May
DUBAI, Feb 16 A $125 billion Abu Dhabi state investment firm, formed by merging two of the emirate's biggest funds, is expected to start operating in May, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Nov 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday: * South Korea's POSCO Specialty Steel, owned by steelmaker POSCO, has postponed its initial public offering (IPO) set for December after scrapping a plan for retail subscriptions, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported. * UPS is promising to sell assets across Europe and guarantee access to its air freight network in an attempt to assuage Brussels' concerns about its takeover of TNT Express , the Financial Times reported. The package proposes business and asset sales in about 10 countries as well as measures to open the combined groups' air freight network. () * Robert Tchenguiz, the property tycoon, is close to selling 300 million pounds ($481.11 million) of service stations as he continues to dismantle the empire he established before the 2008 financial crisis. M3 Capital Partners, a real estate private equity group, has been selected as preferred bidder to buy nine Welcome Break motorway service stations, the Financial Times reported. ()
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone, which has $100 billion in private equity assets under management, has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the investment firm said on Thursday.