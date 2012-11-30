Nov 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday: * South Korea's POSCO Specialty Steel, owned by steelmaker POSCO, has postponed its initial public offering (IPO) set for December after scrapping a plan for retail subscriptions, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported. * UPS is promising to sell assets across Europe and guarantee access to its air freight network in an attempt to assuage Brussels' concerns about its takeover of TNT Express , the Financial Times reported. The package proposes business and asset sales in about 10 countries as well as measures to open the combined groups' air freight network. () * Robert Tchenguiz, the property tycoon, is close to selling 300 million pounds ($481.11 million) of service stations as he continues to dismantle the empire he established before the 2008 financial crisis. M3 Capital Partners, a real estate private equity group, has been selected as preferred bidder to buy nine Welcome Break motorway service stations, the Financial Times reported. ()