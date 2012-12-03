Dec 3 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* HSBC is planning to sell four sub-prime loan
portfolios worth a total of $2.7 billion in the next year, with
hedge funds already expressing an interest, the Telegraph
reported. ()
* Google is facing the prospect of a multi
million-pound tax bill in the United Kingdom after Revenue &
Customs opened a review into the internet company's tax returns
for the past six years, the Times reported. ()
* Italian airport operator SEA SpA has cancelled plans to
list on the Milan stock exchange after weak take-up by investors
and bickering among the main shareholders about the price. ()
* Cerberus Capital Management LP, working on an acquisition
of Supervalu Inc has indicated it is willing to pursue
multiple options for the troubled grocer, including a deal to
buy Supervalu's entire business and another to purchase its
Albertsons stores, the Wall Street Journal reported. ()