* Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc is planning big
acquisitions in the oil and gas sector, a multibillion-dollar
move that would take the U.S. mining group back to its roots as
an energy producer, the Financial Times reported citing several
people familiar with the matter. ()
* British supermarket operator Tesco Plc will
launch a strategic review of its money-losing Fresh & Easy chain
in the United States, Sky News reported.
* Germany's privately owned Intersnack is finalising an
agreement to buy United Biscuits' savoury snacks arm,
KP Snacks, for more than 400 million pounds ($644.million),
Bloomberg reported citing three people familiar with the
discussions. United Biscuits' owners Blackstone and PAI
kicked off the auction in August by hiring Credit
Suisse, after failing to sell the whole company in 2010.