Dec 6 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Indian Hotels Co Ltd is working on a revised
offer to acquire British hospitality group Orient-Express
, the Times of India reported. ()
* Three former Deutsche Bank employees have filed
complaints with the U.S. securities regulators claiming the bank
failed to recognize up to $12 billion of unrealized losses
during the financial crisis, the Financial Times reported.
* Russian government-owned OAO Gazprom is in talks
with Indian Oil Corp (IOC) for acquiring a stake in the
5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminal planned at Ennore near Chennai, Mint reported. ()