Dec 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday: * Indian Hotels Co Ltd is working on a revised offer to acquire British hospitality group Orient-Express , the Times of India reported. () * Three former Deutsche Bank employees have filed complaints with the U.S. securities regulators claiming the bank failed to recognize up to $12 billion of unrealized losses during the financial crisis, the Financial Times reported. * A consortium of bidders has offered Eastman Kodak Co . more than $500 million for a trove of digital patents, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. () * Russian government-owned OAO Gazprom is in talks with Indian Oil Corp (IOC) for acquiring a stake in the 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal planned at Ennore near Chennai, Mint reported. ()