Dec 10 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is weighing up
whether to make a bid for The Financial Times Group, which
includes the namesake paper and a half interest in The Economist
magazine, the New York Times reported, citing three people close
to the mayor.
* Documents used as the basis for an investigation into
alleged financial irregularity at mining companies part-owned by
Bumi, the London-listed group, were stolen, hacked or
doctored or all three, the Financial Times reported. ()
* Telecommunications equipment companies Arris Group
and Pace Plc submitted the best bids for a
Google Inc business that sells television set-top boxes
and other equipment to cable companies, Bloomberg reported on
Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.
* Argentine state-controlled energy company YPF
is in talks to form a partnership with Norway's Statoil
to develop YPF's shale reserves, the Financial Times reported on
Sunday.