Dec 18 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* General Electric Co is close to finalising an
agreement to buy Italian aerospace supplier Avio as early as
this week for more than 3 billion euros ($3.95 billion), sources
close to the deal said on Monday.
* The French government is concerned about Alcatel-Lucent
SA's plan to use patents as collateral for a 1.6
billion euro ($2.11 billion) loan because the intellectual
property could fall into the hands of foreign banks, Les Echos
newspaper reported.
* Vinci SA has bid 3 billion euros ($3.95 billion)
for control of Portuguese airport operator ANA, the highest
offer among the four groups competing in the privatisation
auction, sources familiar with the transaction said.
* US-based ConocoPhillips is in talks with India's
state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation to pick stake in more
than one of its ultra-deep-water blocks, the Business Standard
reported.
* Electronic trading firm Knight Capital Group is
considering two competing acquisition offers following a board
meeting on Monday that included presentations from suitors Getco
Holding LLC and Virtu Financial LLC, sources familiar with the
talks said.
* Exactly a decade after he launched India's first low-cost
carrier (LCC) Air Deccan, Captain Gopinath is all set to make a
comeback with a startup, the Economic Times reported. Three
foreign LCCs are learnt to have approached him to take up to 49
percent stake in the proposed new venture for which he has
already applied to the aviation ministry to get a licence, the
report said.