Taiwan's Cathay Financial in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
Jan 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Struggling Japanese TV maker Sharp Corp is considering raising more than 100 billion yen ($1.16 billion) this spring to bolster its capital base, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
* Co-founders Sun, Strutt to stay on Yingde board, Zhao voted out
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.