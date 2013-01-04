BRIEF-Palo Alto Networks completes acquisition of LightCyber
* Says announced its acquisition of LightCyber; Palo Alto networks has acquired LightCyber for $105 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi have shown interest in Bausch & Lomb Inc, the eye-care company Warburg Pincus is seeking to sell for at least $10 billion, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. ()
* The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is investigating the trading losses at JPMorgan Chase & Co's chief investment office and is preparing an enforcement action, Bloomberg reported, citing a person briefed on the situation. ()
* Spain's largest bank Santander will cut 3,000 jobs following its planned merger with its Banesto subsidiary, Cinco Dias reported, citing sources from unions and close to the bank.
