Jan 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Nestle is working with Rothschild to divest Latin American assets valued at more than $1 billion as it seeks regulatory approval for its acquisition of Pfizer's nutrition unit, Bloomberg reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

* Bank of America is looking to sell collection rights on at least another $100 billion of mortgages after announcing similar deals for more than $300 billion on Monday, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

* Charlotte Burkeman, EMEA head of prime brokerage at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is leaving the firm, two sources told Reuters.

* Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are among a group of banks expected to agree as soon as this week to a $1.5 billion settlement with U.S. regulators over botched foreclosure claims, two sources familiar with the matter said.

* Italian motorway group Atlantia SpA is in talks to acquire Gemina, which controls Rome airport operator ADR, and a decision could be made in the coming months, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

* Carlyle Group has asked Evercore Partners to explore a sale of cash-strapped Synagro Technologies, the largest recycler of organic waste in the United States, two people familiar with the matter said, as the buyout firm tries to cut its loss on its first infrastructure fund investment.

* A consortium led by New Zealand investment manager Morrison & Co has pulled out of the running for Stansted Airport, north of London, after failing to secure bank financing for its offer, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

Deals of the day:

Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter: