Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
Jan 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* British bank Barclays Plc is poised to cut as much as 10 percent of its global workforce next month as part of a broader shakeup, the New York Post reported. Along with layoffs, Barclays is expected to exit some businesses in its investment banking arm to streamline operations and appease regulators. ()
* Barclays is considering using its 2012 bonus pool to help pay fines for its role in Libor interest rate rigging, the Financial Times reported.
* Silver Lake Partners, trying to finalise a bidding group to take Dell Inc private, is in talks with the manager of Canada's pension plan and other potential investment partners, people familiar with the matter said.
* The Financial Times is being touted for sale by investment banks including Nomura and Bank of America Merrill Lynch for up to 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion), the Telegraph reported. ()
* Chrysler Group Llc is close to striking a deal with Spain's Banco Santander to set up an in-house financing arm to be called Chrysler Capital, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Video games seller Game Group has approached the administrators of HMV about acquiring some of the collapsed music retailer's stores, Game's boss told the Financial Times.
* ArcelorMittal SA and Brazil's Cia. Siderúrgica Nacional SA have emerged as leading bidders for steel mills ThyssenKrupp AG is trying to sell in the United States and Brazil, a source close to the deal said.
* Italian aerospace and defence company Finmeccanica has set a Jan. 23 deadline for bidders to submit binding offers for the whole of its power engineering AnsaldoEnergia unit, a source close to the matter said.
* The board of Telecom Italia has decided to extend talks with two bidders for its TV unit Telecom Italia Media and a decision is now expected by Feb. 7, a source close to the situation said.
* SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, which is exploring a sale, has attracted early buyout interest from private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC and amusement park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp, according to three people familiar with the matter.
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
* BT jumps after Openreach deal (Recasts, adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy stocks as well as BT as attention turned to closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.