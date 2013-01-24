BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
Jan 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Delta Air Lines Inc is in talks with Airbus SAS and Boeing Co to buy $1 billion or more new jets, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Private equity firm Electra has hired Rothschild to explore a sale or a refinancing of electronic animal identification company Allflex, which is worth about $1 billion, four industry sources with knowledge of the plan said.
* The publisher of Britain's Guardian and Observer newspapers has ended talks on selling its stake in Trader Media Group because the price offered fell short of expectations, the Financial Times said on Thursday.
* Hilco UK, the retail restructuring group that has taken effective control of HMV, is the frontrunner to acquire the Jessops brand, the Financial Times reported. ()
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.