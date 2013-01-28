BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
Jan 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Internal reviews by banks in Singapore have found evidence that traders colluded to manipulate rates in the offshore foreign exchange market, according to a source with knowledge of the inquiries.
* Bank of America has begun moving $50 billion of derivatives out of its Irish-based operations into its British subsidiary, The Financial Times reported.
* Barclays and Credit Suisse are both preparing collateralised loan obligations - which bundle corporate loans primarily for leveraged buyouts into a single vehicle - for investment groups Pramerica and Cairn Capital, said sources close to the deals. ()
* British insurer Admiral plans to buy law firm Lyons Davidson to limit the financial impact of a ban on lawyers paying for accident victims' contact details, the Mail on Sunday reported, citing an unnamed source.
* BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, has taken an $80 million stake in Twitter Inc, a person with knowledge of the deal said.
* Indonesia-focused miner Bumi Plc will announce plans for a smaller board and a new company name as it seeks to break with two years of damaging battles between investors, a source familiar with the matter said.
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
