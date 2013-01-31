Jan 31 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Germany plans a modest reform of its banking sector that
would put a cap on risky activities but not lead to the breakup
of banks or significantly impair big institutions like flagship
lender Deutsche Bank, according to a draft law seen
by Reuters.
* Citigroup Inc is looking to pull out of consumer
banking in more countries in an effort to lower costs and boost
profits, according to two people familiar with the matter.
* Prosecutors are investigating the former management of
Italy's troubled Monte dei Paschi bank for bribery and
fraud, judicial sources said on Wednesday, as pressure grew on
the Bank of Italy and bourse watchdog Consob.
* Endo Health Solutions Inc has held talks in
recent weeks with drugmakers potentially interested in buying
the maker of pain relief medication, people familiar with the
matter said.
* Russian state technology firm Rusnano is planning to sell
through a private placing of 10 percent of its shares between
March and June, its chief executive Anatoly Chubais said in an
interview with the Interfax news agency.
* Quintiles Transnational Corp, the largest
provider of testing services to drugmakers, has chosen Morgan
Stanley, Barclays Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co as joint
bookrunners for a planned initial public offering, people
familiar with the matter said.
* Germany's second-biggest lender Commerzbank by
2015 plans to shed half of the workforce at its mortgage unit
Hypothekenbank Frankfurt, formerly known as Eurohypo, according
to an internal paper obtained by Reuters.
* Organix Hair Care, a maker of haircare products, is up for
sale in a deal that could be worth $800 million or more,
according to three sources familiar with the matter.