Feb 1 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* British authorities are looking into an allegation
Barclays loaned Qatar money to invest in the bank as
part of its cash call during the height of the financial crisis
in 2008, allowing the bank to avoid a bailout, the Financial
Times reported.
* The JP Morgan Chase trader known as the "London
whale" tried to alert others at the bank to mounting risks
months before his bets ballooned into more than $6 billion in
losses, according to people familiar with emails reviewed by
J.P. Morgan and a U.S. Senate panel.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb is seeking a buyer for brands
in Brazil and Mexico with any sale possible bringing in as much
as $750 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* The board of stockbrokers Seymour Pierce held talks on
Thursday to discuss the future of the organisation after
struggling to raise funds, the Financial Times reported.
* Indian energy major ONGC Videsh is set to
battle it out with Asian rivals from China and Thailand as well
as some of the biggest global names for Videocon Industries'
10 percent stake in Mozambique's Rovuma offshore
block, the Economic Times reported. At least six bidders,
including Shell, ExxonMobil, BP, Repsol
and Sinopec ,have expressed
initial interest.
Deals of the day:
Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter: