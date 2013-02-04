Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Feb 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Royal Bank of Scotland will next week agree a settlement with U.S. and British authorities for its part in a global rate rigging scandal, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
* Blackstone, one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, has quietly secured a securities underwriting licence as its expanding capital markets operation strays into investment banking territory, the Financial Times reported.
* RBS is pushing ahead with plans for a 1 billion pound ($1.57 billion) listing of the 316 branches it failed to sell to Santander last year, the Sunday Telegraph said, adding that the bank would remain open to another offer to buy the branches.
* The owners of EE, Britain's biggest mobile network, are close to appointing banks to advise on a flotation, The Sunday Times reported, citing industry and banking sources.
* Heineken is preparing to sell Hartwall, the Finnish arm of the brewer Scottish and Newcastle it bought in 2008, for about 500 million pounds, The Sunday Times reported without citing sources.
* London-listed oil explorer Afren has hired a corporate finance firm to look into selling its oil fields in Kurdistan and east Africa, leaving the group focused on its main assets in Nigeria, The Sunday Times reported.
* Dell Inc is edging closer to an agreement to sell itself to a buyout consortium led by Michael Dell, its founder and chief executive, and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners in a deal that could top $24 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
* Deutsche Bank AG will cap bonus payouts for 2012 at 300,000 euros ($410,900) per employee, a source familiar with the development said.
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
* AcuityAds announces intent to acquire analytics-led video advertising leader, Visible Measures Corporation and announces a CDN $7.5 million bought-deal private placement co-led by Paradigm Capital and Haywood Securities
March 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.