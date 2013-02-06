Feb 6 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Softbank Corp will issue $3.2 billion in
corporate bonds, the biggest ever by a non-financial Japanese
firm to retail investors, to convert part of the $17.7 billion
in short-term loans used to purchase Sprint Nextel Corp to
longer term debt, two sources familiar with the matter said.
* Online scrapbook Pinterest is trying to raise a new round
of funding that would give it a valuation of $2 billion to $2.5
billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Turkey's Cukurova Holding is determined to recover a
disputed stake in Turkcell from Russian partner
Altimo and is seeking a loan of up to $2 billion to do so,
sources familiar with the situation said.
* The head of Royal Bank of Scotland's investment
banking arm is set to give up a bonus pot worth 4 million pounds
($6.27 million) as he resigns from the lender over its
involvement in Libor-rigging, The Telegraph reported.
* Walt Disney is "exploring an exit" of ESPN from
the UK, after the sports network incurred losses and lost key
sports rights contracts, the Financial Times reported.
* Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's second largest
listed bank by assets, is considering making an offer to buy
Spain's Banco Gallego, two sources said.