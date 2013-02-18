Feb 18 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media.
* Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is
planning to float Formula One on the Singapore stock exchange in
October and is targeting a valuation of more than $10 billion,
the Telegraph reported.
* BT is in talks to acquire football rights from
sports broadcaster ESPN as the channel explores an exit from the
UK, the Financial Times reported.
* Man Group's incoming Chief Executive Emmanuel
Roman plans to nearly double the size of the hedge fund firm's
executive committee as part of a management shake-up at the
company, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
* Senior bankers at Royal Bank of Scotland are in
line to share a multi million-pound bonus windfall, in a move
that risks stoking another pay row at the bailed-out bank in the
wake of the 390 million pounds Libor fine, the Guardian
reported.
* UK's Takeover Panel is under pressure to make a
potentially decisive intervention in the battle for control of
Bumi ahead of Thursday's showdown meeting, the
Telegraph Reported.