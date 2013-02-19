Feb 19 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* U.S. office supply chains Office Depot Inc and OfficeMax Inc are in advanced discussions for a merger, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Private banking group Edmond de Rothschild is establishing a merchant banking business in London which is set to begin operations this spring, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* Kabel Deutschland Holding AG, the German company that is the target of a potential takeover bid by Vodafone Group Plc, hired Morgan Stanley and Perella Weinberg Partners LP to advise on its strategy, Bloomberg reported.

* The Spanish authorities will take a majority stake of 65 percent in small, unlisted lender BMN after a cash injection and the conversion of preference shares into capital, a source with direct knowledge of the operation said on Monday.

* Telco, the holding company which controls Telecom Italia , is gearing up to write down the value of its 22.45 percent stake in the Italian telecoms company, a source close to the situation said on Monday.

* Singapore's central bank is expected to scrap its U.S. dollar-linked interbank lending rate, according to a banker with knowledge of regulators' reviews into the setting of interest rates following the Libor rate rigging scandal.

* AllThingsD, the widely-read technology blog run by Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg, has begun discussions with owner News Corp about extending or ending their partnership, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

* China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group is favoured to secure a majority stake in troubled U.S. electric car maker Fisker Automotive, according to two sources familiar with Fisker's search for a strategic investor or partner.

* Germany's richest woman, Susanne Klatten, will become head of the supervisory board at SGL Carbon, thus extending her influence over the carbon fibre specialist, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.