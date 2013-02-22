Feb 22 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Private equity firm KKR & Co LP has submitted an
offer of $75 per share for Gardner Denver Inc, a person
familiar with the matter said on Thursday, valuing the
industrial machinery maker at close to $3.7 billion.
* A court in Rome ruled on Thursday the Italian government's
plan to lend 3.9 billion euros to troubled lender Banca Monte
dei Paschi di Siena can go ahead, a source close to the matter
told Reuters.
* Brazil's state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
is in advanced talks to sell stakes in its refineries
and other assets in Argentina for $400 million to Argentine
company Oil Combustibles, a source close to Petrobras said on
Thursday.
* Private equity firm Advent International has hired Goldman
Sachs Group Inc to help it sell British appliance insurer
Domestic & General, in a deal that could fetch about 1 billion
pounds, Sky News reported on Thursday.
* U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital has raised
$305 million by selling about half of its stake in Indian
commercial vehicle financier Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd
, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Thursday.
* Deutsche Bank is planning to sell Chinese yuan
bonds of up to 2 billion yuan in Taiwan as soon as the first
quarter, three sources with close knowledge of the issue said on
Friday.
* The owners of German chemical company Evonik
are preparing to float 10 percent of their shares by the end of
April, two persons familiar with the owners' thinking said on
Thursday.
* Poland's top lender PKO BP would be interested in
buying rival Bank Millennium, a unit of Portugal's
Millennium bcp, PKO's chief was quoted as saying.
* Billionaire investor Albrecht Knauf plans to raise his
stake in German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co SE
further after taking a stake of almost 8 percent, a German
newspaper reported.