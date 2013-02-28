Feb 28 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Regulators have escalated an investigation into suspicious
trades placed ahead of the $23 billion takeover of H.J. Heinz Co
, focusing on a complex derivatives bet routed through
London, the New York Times reported, citing two people briefed
on the matter.
* France's Vivendi SA could put the sale of its
Brazilian phone and broadband Internet company GVT SA on hold as
bids are coming short of the asking price of 7 billion euros
($9.18 billion)to 8 billion euros, two sources familiar with the
situation told Reuters.
* New UK banks will be allowed to operate with lower capital
requirements than their established peers, as part of a
regulatory push to encourage competition in high street banking.
* Britain's Barclays Plc plans to cut or claw back
about 450 million pounds ($681.03 million) of pay from its staff
over a rate-rigging scandal that last year forced out its chief
executive and chairman, a person close to the matter said on
Wednesday.
* Nokia Siemens Networks has completed the
strategic sell-off of its non-core businesses, signalling the
next stage in a restructuring process that has already seen a
reduction of more than 17,000 jobs at the telecoms equipment
business.
* Fashion house BCBG Max Azria Group Inc, whose
clothing has been worn by celebrities such as Beyonce and
Angelina Jolie, is exploring a potential sale that could fetch
around $1 billion, two people familiar with the matter said.
* A U.S. Air Force contract won by Brazilian planemaker
Embraer SA is a "very good development" for a bid by
Boeing Co to supply fighter jets for Brazil's armed
forces, a senior Brazilian official said on Wednesday.
* LCH.Clearnet will raise 300 million pounds ($454.02
million) through a capital raising in the coming days that is
expected to see exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc
raise its minority stake in the trans-Atlantic clearing house,
Sky News reported on Wednesday.
* Flowers Foods Inc is set to buy Wonder Bread and
some other brands owned by Hostess Brands Inc for
$360 million, a source familiar with the matter said, giving the
No. 2 U.S. baking company a bigger slice of the
fast-consolidating bread business.
* British private equity firm Apax Partners LLP raised $90.2
million after selling a 4.2 percent stake in India's Apollo
Hospitals Enterprise Ltd through blocks of shares, a
source with knowledge of the sale told Reuters on Thursday.