BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
March 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Britain's fourth-largest grocer, WM Morrison Supermarkets , is in talks about a strategic partnership with Ocado Group Plc that would use the online grocer's warehouse capacity and technological expertise, Sky News reported on Wednesday.
* Blackstone is preparing a first-of-its-kind securitisation of REO-to-rental properties, and the deal could come later this year, according to sources with knowledge of the plans.
* U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is in talks to sell its 11 percent stake in India's largest direct-to-home service operator Dish TV India Ltd , two sources with direct knowledge of the development told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) is discussing a deal to buy controlling stake in Reliance Globalcom, the enterprise business unit of Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications, the Times of India reported, citing people directly aware of the talks.
* SandRidge Energy Inc and hedge fund TPG-Axon Capital are in settlement talks that could lead to the departure of the oil and gas company's chief executive, Tom Ward, according to sources familiar with the matter.
* Brazil's Vale SA plans to sell the Rio Colorado fertilizer project in Argentina to recoup the $2.2 billion it has invested in the suspended potash mine, a source with direct knowledge of Vale's plans told Reuters on Wednesday.
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.