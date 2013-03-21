March 21 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Blackstone Group LP, which is weighing an offer for
Dell Inc, is making an aggressive push to recruit
Oracle Corp President Mark Hurd to be chief executive
of the world's No. 3 PC maker, a person familiar with the
situation said on Wednesday.
* India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd is eyeing a
producing field in OPEC member Nigeria for up to $2 billion as
it prepares to expand its international portfolio after striking
a $5-billion deal in Kazakhstan in November, the Economic Times
reported, citing a source involved in the negotiations. ()
* Vivendi SA is considering splitting off its
biggest unit, French mobile telecoms operator SFR, and putting a
chunk of the group's debt into the subsidiary, Bloomberg
reported on Wednesday.
* As part of its debt restructuring package, the beleaguered
Suzlon Energy will raise $650 million via five-year
dollar-denominated bonds, backed by a consortium of lenders
including State Bank of India, the Financial Express
reported. ()
* South Carolina-based Benefitfocus, a software company that
develops healthcare and benefits technology, has hired banks for
an initial public offering later this year, according to two
people familiar with the matter. A filing could come as soon as
next month, they added.
* Specialty chemicals producer Rockwood Holdings Inc
is preparing to launch a sale of two units that could fetch more
than $2 billion, hoping to benefit from an uptick in the U.S.
construction sector, people familiar with the matter said.
* Private equity firm BC Partners has held talks with
bankers about a possible initial public offering of its UK
estate agency business Foxtons, the Financial Times reported,
citing people with knowledge of the situation. ()
* Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis is expecting
non-binding offers for its airports business before the end of
March, in a deal worth about 900 million euros ($1.16 billion),
two sources familiar with the process said on Wednesday.
* South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp has been picked
as the preferred bidder for a multi-billion dollar development
deal for Australia's Roy Hill iron ore project, two sources with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.