* Meetme Inc -deal expected to contribute at least $9.0 million in adjusted ebitda
June 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Vodafone Group has revived its evaluation of a potential takeover of Germany's largest cable operator, Kabel Deutschland Holding AG, a move that would strengthen the UK mobile-phone giant's position in Europe's largest economy and cost at least $8.3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. ()
* New York-based private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice is considering buying and merging the office maintenance units of Balfour Beatty's and Rentokil Initial's, the Financial Times reported.
* NYSE Euronext is considering a fresh bid to sell its nearly 5 percent stake in commodity bourse Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), after an earlier attempt failed in March this year, the Business Standard reported, citing the Press Trust of India news agency. ()
* Barcelona-based infrastructure firm Abertis is in talks with Spanish airport operator AENA to sell its stake in London Luton Airport, a spokesman said, in a deal valued by the market at about 400 million euros ($521.18 million).
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."