BRIEF-Medgold options Tlamino project to Fortuna Silver Mines
June 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Vodafone Group has revived its evaluation of a potential takeover of Germany's largest cable operator, Kabel Deutschland Holding AG, a move that would strengthen the UK mobile-phone giant's position in Europe's largest economy and cost at least $8.3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. ()
* New York-based private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice is considering buying and merging the office maintenance units of Balfour Beatty's and Rentokil Initial's, the Financial Times reported.
* NYSE Euronext is considering a fresh bid to sell its nearly 5 percent stake in commodity bourse Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), after an earlier attempt failed in March this year, the Business Standard reported, citing the Press Trust of India news agency. ()
* Barcelona-based infrastructure firm Abertis is in talks with Spanish airport operator AENA to sell its stake in London Luton Airport, a spokesman said, in a deal valued by the market at about 400 million euros ($521.18 million).
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes
