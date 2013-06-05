June 5 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Fiat has launched the first part of a three-stage
multi-billion euro financing package, seeking to refinance loans
taken out by Fiat and Chrysler before the Italian group's
looming purchase of the rest of the U.S. carmaker, bankers said.
* Carlyle Group LP's aerospace communications firm
Arinc Inc has drawn early takeover interest from industry
conglomerates and private equity firms including General
Electric Co, Rockwell Collins Inc and Thales SA
, in an auction that may fetch between $1.3 billion and
$1.4 billion, several people familiar with the matter said.
* Private equity firms KKR & Co LP, Warburg Pincus
LLC and Cinven Ltd are weighing bids for PRA
International, a clinical research group, which is for sale and
could fetch as much as $1.3 billion, according to people
familiar with the matter.
* Security and data protection company Barracuda Networks is
interviewing banks to lead an initial public offering later this
year, according to four sources familiar with the matter.