June 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Ousted Chesapeake Energy Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon is trying to raise $1 billion in capital through private equity firms and sovereign wealth funds for his new company, American Energy Partners, the Financial Times reported. ()

* Private equity firm Kelso & Company has hired Barclays to find a buyer for Custom Building Products, which makes supplies for home furnishings and construction and counts Home Depot Inc as a primary retail partner, three people familiar with the matter said.

* MakerBot, a privately held 3D printer maker, is in talks with unidentified suitors to sell itself, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* The Container Store has begun to hire advisers to prepare for a potential initial public offering, nearly five years after selling itself to the private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners, the New York Times reported. ()

* Indian hospital chain Fortis Healthcare may sell its Vietnam and Hong Kong units for between $380 million and $400 million, the Economic Times reported, citing two persons familiar with the development. ()