July 15 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is seeking
financing for a potential bid for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
, a transaction that if successful would be the largest
healthcare deal of the year, two people familiar with the matter
said on Friday.
* U.S. General Electric Co is gearing up for a 3.5
billion pound ($5.3 billion) counterbid for British engineer
Invensys Plc that would trump last week's offer from
France's Schneider Electric SA, a newspaper said on
Sunday.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co is following a move by rival
Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore sales of its metal
warehouse business, the Financial Times said on
Sunday.