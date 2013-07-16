BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment , Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
July 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Germany's Siemens AG and Allianz SE may be interested in taking stakes in highway toll company Toll Collect, the German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing company sources.
* Source Bioscience Plc says in advanced talks to acquire Vindon Healthcare
* AT&T Inc is drawing a takeover wishlist of wireless carriers in Europe, from giants Telefonica SA and Vodafone Group Plc assets to U.K. mobile-phone venture EE, according to people familiar with the company's plans, Bloomberg reported. ()
* Announces it has reached agreement on acquisition of tagetik
* Pareteum to restructure senior secured debt obligation, extending maturity date to December 31, 2018