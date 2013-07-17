July 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* China's Shuanghui International Holdings, which has agreed to buy U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc for $4.7 billion, plans to list the combined company in Hong Kong after completing the takeover, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to receive initial takeover bids as soon as this week after attracting interest from a few drugmakers, including Amgen Inc, according to several people familiar with the matter.

* Dell Inc Chief Executive Michael Dell and his private equity partner Silver Lake would decline to raise their $24.4 billion bid for the world's No. 3 PC maker even if a vote on their offer is delayed, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* France's Orange is considering the sale of its Dominican Republic business in a deal that could fetch up to 900 million euros ($1.2 billion), as it exits non-core markets to pay down debt, seven people with knowledge of the situation said.

* Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd will sell its DaKine clothing and accessories brand and jettison Chief Executive Launa Inman as part of a A$395 million ($359 million) refinancing deal with a former private-equity suitor.