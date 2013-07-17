July 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* China's Shuanghui International Holdings, which has agreed to buy U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc for $4.7 billion, plans to list the combined company in Hong Kong after completing the takeover, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to receive initial takeover bids as soon as this week after attracting interest from a few drugmakers, including Amgen Inc, according to several people familiar with the matter.

* Dell Inc Chief Executive Michael Dell and his private equity partner Silver Lake would decline to raise their $24.4 billion bid for the world's No. 3 PC maker even if a vote on their offer is delayed, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* France's Orange is considering the sale of its Dominican Republic business in a deal that could fetch up to 900 million euros ($1.2 billion), as it exits non-core markets to pay down debt, seven people with knowledge of the situation said.

* Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd will sell its DaKine clothing and accessories brand and jettison Chief Executive Launa Inman as part of a A$395 million ($359 million) refinancing deal with a former private-equity suitor.

* Suzhou Snail Digital Technology Co., the Chinese designer of online games including one endorsed by movie star Jet Li, is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong, two people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. ()