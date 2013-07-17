July 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* China's Shuanghui International Holdings, which has agreed
to buy U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc for $4.7 billion,
plans to list the combined company in Hong Kong after completing
the takeover, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
* Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to receive
initial takeover bids as soon as this week after attracting
interest from a few drugmakers, including Amgen Inc,
according to several people familiar with the
matter.
* Dell Inc Chief Executive Michael Dell and his
private equity partner Silver Lake would decline to raise their
$24.4 billion bid for the world's No. 3 PC maker even if a vote
on their offer is delayed, two people familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
* France's Orange is considering the sale of its
Dominican Republic business in a deal that could fetch up to 900
million euros ($1.2 billion), as it exits non-core markets to
pay down debt, seven people with knowledge of the situation
said.
* Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd
will sell its DaKine clothing and accessories brand and
jettison Chief Executive Launa Inman as part of a A$395 million
($359 million) refinancing deal with a former private-equity
suitor.
* Suzhou Snail Digital Technology Co., the Chinese designer
of online games including one endorsed by movie star Jet Li, is
considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong, two people
with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. ()