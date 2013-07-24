July 24 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is in
talks to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary Pravex-bank, a source
close to the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Oman plans to invite bids to build a steam cracker plant
worth $3.5 billion with a production capacity of 1 million
tonnes a year of petrochemical products, two sources close to
the project said on Tuesday.
* A longtime ally of Igor Sechin, Rosneft's chief
executive, may leave the state-controlled company to buy
possible oil exploration, production or refining assets by
himself, Kommersant daily reported on Tuesday, citing
sources.