July 25 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Private equity firm Silver Lake, which is backing
Michael's Dell's sweetened $24.6 billion bid for Dell Inc
, does not support an increase of the buyout
consortium's offer to $14 per share, a person familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
* German carmaker BMW is planning to buy a 2
percent stake in Britain's Chargemaster, a provider of electric
vehicle charging points, according to a source close to the
deal.
* CKE Inc, the restaurant group that operates the Carl's Jr
and Hardees fast food chains, is exploring a potential sale
after postponing its initial public offering last year,
according to three people familiar with the
matter.
* U.S. drugmakers Perrigo Co and Forest
Laboratories Inc are preparing to submit takeover bids
for Elan Corp this week and the Irish drugmaker
hopes to announce a sale as early as next week, according to
three people familiar with the matter.
* Hulu's owners called off talks with Time Warner Cable Inc
over the cable operator's plan to take a 25 percent
stake in the video streaming site, after failing to agree on a
price, according to two people with knowledge of the
negotiations.
* Zulily, a flash sales company which sell merchandise in
short term on heavily discounted events each day, hired
investment banks in recent weeks to advise the fast-growing
e-commerce company on a possible initial public offering,
according to two people familiar with the
situation.
* Private equity group Carlyle has entered exclusive
talks to buy family-owned German wood processing group Klenk
Holz AG and hopes to clinch a deal this month, two people
familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.
* U.S. auto lender Ally Financial Inc is
planning an initial public offering that could raise $2 billion
to $4 billion as soon as early next year, sources familiar with
the situation said.
* Yankee Candle Co, the scented-candle maker owned by
Madison Dearborn Partners LLC, is pursuing an initial public
offering after dropping an attempt to sell itself earlier this
year, Bloomberg reported quoting people with knowledge of the
situation. ()