July 29 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* French advertising group Publicis will soon
announce a plan to combine with larger rival Omnicom in
a deal that will be presented as a merger of equals and could
include shared management, a person familiar with the situation
said.
* Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co (HBC) is close
to buying U.S. luxury department store Saks Inc,
according to a media report.
* Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and Japanese
conglomerate Mitsubishi are considering making a bid for
European nuclear fuel maker Urenco, Britain's Sunday Times
reported, without citing sources.