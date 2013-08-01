Aug 1 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Deutsche Bank and Italian businessman Maurizio
Borletti have sold French luxury department store chain
Printemps to Qatari investors for 1.75 billion euros ($2.32
billion), a source familiar with the transaction told
Reuters.
* Private equity firm American Securities LLC is exploring a
possible sale of specialty chemicals manufacturer General
Chemical Corp that could fetch more than $1 billion, three
people familiar with the matter said this week.
* Credit Suisse Group AG is in advanced talks to
sell a private equity business to Grosvenor Capital Management
LP as the bank adapts to stricter rules for managing capital and
risk, a person familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
* Royal Dutch Shell will sell at least four more
oil blocks in Nigeria in its latest divestment from Africa's top
oil exporter, three oil industry sources familiar with the deals
said on Wednesday.