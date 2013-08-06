Aug 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Neiman Marcus has selected underwriters for a near term initial public offering, in the latest sign that the high end department store is looking towards going public rather than pursue a sale, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

* Alliant Techsystems Inc, the world's largest ammunition maker, is in advanced talks to buy Bushnell Outdoor Products Inc in a deal that could value the gun accessory maker at around $1 billion, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.