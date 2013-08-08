Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 8 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is close to selling itself to larger rival Amgen Inc as the cancer drugmaker's high stock price has discouraged other companies from making a counteroffer so far, according to three people familiar with the matter.
* About seven bidders are lining up for Telediffusion de France's (TDF) domestic business and lenders are preparing debt packages of more than 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) for a deal worth about 4 billion euros, people familiar with the matter said.
* Private equity group KKR is in talks with credit investment firm Centerbridge to restructure car repair chain Auto-Teile Unger (ATU), a household name in Germany, two people familiar with the deliberations said.
* Polish lenders Pekao and Getin Noble Bank may join the race to buy local rival BGZ if Rabobank puts it up for sale, sources said on Wednesday, in a deal that would mark further consolidation in the country's banking sector.
* Hilton Worldwide Inc has selected banks to lead an initial public offering, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
* TPG Capital LP has been exploring a sale of Aptalis Pharma, a specialty drugmaker it has owned since 2008 and values at more than $3 billion, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Chinese state owned conglomerate Yue Xiu Enterprises (Holdings) Ltd is seeking a one-year bridge loan to back its acquisition of a stake in Hong Kong-listed Chong Hing Bank Ltd banking sources said on Wednesday.
* Net Holdings Management LLC, the pipeline company partly owned by ArcLight Capital Partners LLC, is exploring selling all or parts of itself to raise capital to finish a pipeline, Bloomberg reported people with knowledge of the matter as saying. ()
* Pearson Plc is seeking as much as $500 million for its financial-information division Mergermarket Ltd, with first-round bids due by the end of September, Bloomberg reported quoting people with knowledge of the matter.()
